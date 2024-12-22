Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, Video Games | Tagged: Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise Launches New Jeju Island Raid Update

Solo Leveling: Arise has a new update out now, giving players new story content, a new SSR hunter, holiday-themed events, and more

Article Summary Experience the new Jeju Island Raid in Solo Leveling: Arise Story Episode 3.0, featuring Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King.

Unlock Shimizu Akari, a fearless SSR Hunter healer, and explore new Shadow system content with Shadow Beru.

Gear up for the holidays with limited-time events like Holiday Party! and New Year's Wish for exclusive rewards.

Challenge yourself with fresh gameplay features, including Master of the Abyss job change and new Challenge Medals.

Netmarble has a new update out now for the PC/mobile game Solo Leveling: Arise, as players have a new raid they can fight in on Jeju Island. Technically, being a part of Story Episode 3.0, you'll be able to play Chapters 21 – 23 of the Main Story on both Normal and Hard difficulties. These new chapters will feature the Sung Jinwoo, who are a group of Hunters, as well as the Army of Shadows, as they join forces to fight the Ant King. The update also brings with it a new SSR hunter, holiday-themed events, and lots more. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Solo Leveling: Arise – Jeju Island

The newest SSR Hunter, Shimizu Akari, is a light-type healer. Shimizu fearlessly charges into battle and cuts through her opponents, wielding a burning axe to strike her enemies down. Her special skill, Ring of Fire, gathers the Power of the Sun to temporarily create an annular eclipse that splits the world. The new update also brings fresh content to the Shadow system. The newest Shadow, Beru, has a Shadow's Authority that increases the entire team's attack and damage. Shadows can be promoted to the new General rank, and a diverse array of new skills are now at their disposal. In addition, players can now change Sung Jinwoo's job to the new Master of the Abyss, utilize a new exclusive SSR weapon for Sung Jinwoo called the Gold-tailed Fox, and increase Sung Jinwoo's max level to Lv. 100.

In Ver 3.0, there is a new way for players to showcase their achievements in high-difficulty scenarios through the brand-new Challenge Medals. Other updates include the Multiplay function for the Workshop of Brilliant Light and five newly-added Blessing Stones. With the holiday season upon us, Solo Leveling: ARISE players can join the festivities with multiple limited-time events. The Holiday Party! Check-In Gift event runs through January 1, offering players a chance to obtain Sung Jinwoo's new weapon, Gold-tailed Fox. A series of Holiday Party events are also available during the same period, where players can complete in Holiday Party! Daily Missions, play mini-games like Match Isla's Card!! And Take care of the Tree!, and much more to obtain Gold-tailed Fox, Essence Stones, Gold, and other rewards.

The festivities continue into 2025 via the Make a New Year's Wish! events that ring in the new year on January 1. Players can receive Alicia Blanche's Authoritative costume and New Year's Celebration Hunter & Hunter Weapon Selection Tickets, among other rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!