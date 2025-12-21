Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games | Tagged: Soulframe Preludes

Soulframe Preludes Has Released a New Holiday Update

The Soulframe Preludes build has been given a special holiday update, as those playing this version of the title somefun content

Celebrate the Thawtide holiday event and earn exclusive rewards, including new armor and weapons.

Discover three new powerful weapon Runes dropped by Agari sub-bosses using the Cogah Elixir.

Enjoy quality of life improvements like better Faction Standing and new entrances in Ode'n Walls.

Digital Extremes has released a special update for Soulframe Preludes, as those playing the content have some special holiday additions to check out. If you're not involved with that or know what it is, Preludes is the ongoing pre-alpha development phase for their upcoming fantasy action-RPG, practically serving as a prologue. The team decided to give those fans who are dedicated to playing it a little something more, a Christmas gift, if you will. We have the rundown of everything you can add in this totally free update.

Soulframe Preludes – Holiday Update

Make your mark on the world of Alca and help us build Soulframe from its foundations. Your support will come with unique in-game items to distinguish your Envoy with ancestral splendour.

Limited-Time Thawtide Holiday Event: As the Winter Solstice approaches, the Dendrit people prepare for their tradition of feeding Midrath's Cardinals. Assist in the festivities, encourage Cardinals to once again flock to their feed, and take down the Squawkers installed by the Ode occupation to earn exclusive rewards. Rewards include the likes of a new armour set, Cardinal Sparrow Guide bird skins, the new bow, Maestro, and the first primary weapon slot dagger, Rostrum. See our most recent patch notes here for full event details. This event will last until Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET. These rewards can also be instantly unlocked from the Soulframe Marketplace via purchase with Arcs, Soulframe's premium currency.

New Runes: Discover three new powerful Runes for the flyblade, greatsword, and polearm weapons obtained after conquering various Agari sub-bosses during the effects of The Cogah difficulty Elixir.

Quality of Life Improvements: Dive into various changes introduced within this update, including changes to Ode'n Walls with new openings and entrances, increased Faction Standing from Faction Tale side quests, among many other changes.

