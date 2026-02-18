Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe | Tagged: Digital Extremes, Soulframe

Soulframe Receives Player Progression Update in Closed Alpha

Soulframe has been given an update in Closed Alpha to improve the player progression systems, among other updates to the title

Article Summary Soulframe’s Virtue attribute system reworked for smoother, intuitive player progression and stat growth.

Envoys get new customization with fresh face shapes, hairstyles, and dye options for deeper personalization.

Explore The Organ: Medis Gyon's sprawling polluter towers, tackling new environmental challenges and events.

Take on the Bromius Omen Beast boss and replay the Fable of the Waste Bear for revamped encounters and rewards.

Digital Extremes released a new update for Soulframe, as the game is currently in a Closed Alpha. The team basically gave the system an overhaul of their player progression systems after seeing issues with it come from weeks of gameplay, as they are refining the various attributes. We have the developer notes below as the update is currently live for those playing it.

Soulframe – Player Progression Update

The functionality of the Virtue attribute system has been completely restructured to allow for more tangible impact from all three player stats: Courage, Spirit, and Grace. Witness the three Virtues evolve and grow alongside the Envoy intuitively with each level up, instead of manual point allocation. Equip a Virtue Prism attuned to the desired Virtue(s) concentration and see the point allocation shift in real time. Don armour with more purpose than ever before, with new Virtue attunement scaling tying specific gear to distinct play styles. Effortlessly create iconic fantasy archetypes like ironclad melee fighters, glass cannon mages, or the sneakiest of assassins.

Fresh Envoy Customizations

Meet with the rat witch Ancestor, Verminia, in the Nightfold to experiment with new customization options beyond armour dyes and designs. Find new face shapes among 10 different options. Restyle and recolour the locks of an Envoy's hair with an expanded selection of nearly two dozen new styles. Ward off threats with three new weapons now waiting to be forged: the starting dual swords, Clivers, the wrist casters, Basker's Wrest, and the staff caster, Seathorn.

The Organ: Medis Gyon

Medis Gyon, plague doctor of the stars, oversees his grand operation from a Collector sickbed drifting overhead. Below him rises The Organ: a massive polluter machine built upon a Dendrit tower. Seek these polluter towers across Midrath where The Organs eat brachial trees from raging furnaces, polluting the air with sinister smoke in hopes of altering it for the Ode. Take them out to let the world of Alca breathe again!

Bromius Omen Beast Boss Fight

Encounter a new Agari boss, the Vadagar Bear, after completing the Fable of the Waste Bear, who now stalks the overworld beneath moonlit skies in certain areas, promising enticing rewards. Replay the Fable of the Waste Bear anytime now to relive the chapter of Bromius' redemption. Take on side quests — Tales — with ease thanks to new Boards sprouting upon existing World Trees, now allowing for multiple Tales to be accepted at once. Combat audio has had a full overhaul to ensure weapon sounds are more consistent and even across each weapon type for both the player and enemies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!