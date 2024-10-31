Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: speedball

Speedball Has Been Released Into Early Access on Steam

There's a new version of the classic game Speedball out on Steam, as you can try an Early Access version of the game right now

Article Summary Explore Speedball's sci-fi future where brutal sport distracts the masses.

Experience fast-paced matches with visceral takedowns and strategy.

Master team management by balancing stars' strengths and abilities.

Enjoy arcade-style gameplay in diverse arenas and online matches.

Rebellion Developments has released a new version of the game Speedball this week, as players can try it out in Early Access right now. In case you're not familiar with it, this game goes clearly back to 1988 as one of the longest-running British video games, originally developed by the Bitmap Brothers. This current incarnation has been designed to give players a modern experience while also harkening back to some of the titles from the past few decades. Enjoy the trailer and info here as its now available on Steam.

Speedball

Speedball is a brand new entry into the legendary Bitmap Brothers series, first released in 1988. Set in the grim future of 2138, Speedball is a no-holds-barred futuresport used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. Once an underground sport reviled for its brutality, Speedball has risen to unprecedented heights of popularity and profitability. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations, where any moment could be a player's last.

In Speedball, players will compete in a high-stakes sport featuring visceral takedowns, with the most brutal relived via the in-game slow-motion camera. Matches are fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable. Alongside mastering high-speed passing, coordination, and shooting during matches, players will also need to select, position, and organize their team based on their stars' strengths, weaknesses, and cybernetic augmentations. Will your team be known for all-out aggression, or will you develop a defensive powerhouse?

Incredible fast-paced matches that are explosive and unpredictable.

Face off in a brutal sport featuring a wide range of teams and arenas.

Take advantage of arena-specific obstacles and abilities to gain the upper hand against your opponents.

Arcade-style matches come together with a sports management strategy.

Organize a team that fits your playstyle based on their individual traits and talents.

Hone your skills against the AI and then compete online or against a friend locally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!