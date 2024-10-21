Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CitizenCon 2954, Squadron 42

Squadron 42 Has Been Teased For 2026 Release Window

Squadron 42 dropped an hour worth of footage over the weekend, while also making the claim it will be released sometime in 2026

Cloud Imperium Games provided an update on Squadron 42 for the first time in a long time, as it sounds like the game might actually get released. We've made it a joke that everything this company makes is perpetually in development and will never truly get a Version 1.0 release, but this time around, it sounds like they're being genuine. The team made an announcement about it during CitizenCon 2954, their annual fictional celebration in the Star Citizen universe that doubles as a sort of convention for them. During the presentation, they revealed a long-form video showing off over an hour of gameplay from the upcoming title, which you can check out above, along with the news that the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Now, at best, that's still at least two years away because there ain't no way this is coming out on January 1. It does have some very impressive footage, and it doesn't hurt having Mark Hamill front and center for a chunk of the footage at the end. They definitely have the time to complete this if they want to, but only time will tell if the 2026 window becomes a reality or if it continues to stay in development hell like its sister project has done for 13 years. Enjoy the footage above, and we'll now wait to see what new developments come from the team.

Squadron 42

Squadron 42 is a cinematic, single-player sci-fi adventure set in the universe of Star Citizen. Fight the good fight in an epic and immersive narrative full of action and intrigue, facing off against ruthless enemies in strategic FPS battles on foot and intense space combat from a cockpit. The epic space adventure will be experienced alongside a stunning all-star cast, including Mark Hamill, Eleanor Tomlinson, Gary Oldman, John Rhys-Davies, Sophie Wu, Jonathan Bailey, and Henry Cavill.

