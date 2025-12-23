Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Hops, Luckshot Games

Big Hops Releases Free Demo Ahead of January Launch

Big Hops is set to be released in mid-January, asyou can play a free demo of the 3D platforming coming to PC and consoles

Article Summary Big Hops launches in January 2026 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 with a free Steam demo out now

Play as Hop, a kidnapped frog, exploring diverse worlds and seeking airship parts to return home

Master unique movement—tongue-swinging, climbing, and veggie planting—in this 3D action platformer

Inspired by Mario, Zelda, and Hat in Time, Big Hops blends deep platforming and inventive gameplay

Indie game developer and publisher Luckshot Games has confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Big Hops, which will arrive next month. The game was revealed during the Day of the Devs livestream a couple of weeks ago, showcasing the gameplay of the 3D platformer. During that show they revealed it would be released on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and the PS5 on January 12, 2026. This week they confirmed it and put out a free demo on Steam to play right now.

Big Hops

Big Hops is a fresh and froggy action platformer where you'll tongue-swing, free climb, and plant veggies to build paths forward. You play as Hop, a young frog kidnapped from his home by a mysterious spirit named Diss. To get back to your family, you'll need to gather Airship Parts scattered across the Red Desert, Open Ocean, and Shattered Mountain—all while getting roped into Diss's strange, important job. Each World offers a self-contained story. You'll meet a huge cast of characters, learn the conflicts of each world, and hopefully find some way to help. Will that help be altruistic or is it all selfish to get those sweet, sweet Airship Parts? Why did Diss really kidnap you? What's the purpose behind the Dark Drips he keeps asking you to collect? And if you collect them all, will Diss really let you go home?

You'll need to play for yourself to answer all these questions, so consider backing to help us finish Big Hops strong! Next let's talk about gameplay. Movement is king in Big Hops and our kit goes deep. You can roll, dive, crouch jump, wall run, free climb, swim, belly slide, walk tightropes, pole swing, grind rails, ride minecarts and more. Everyone knows a great platformer starts with a great player controller and Hops' stacks up against the best-of-the-best. You'll feel inspiration from Mario, Sonic Adventure, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hat in Time, and more. And that's all just Hop's basic moveset- from there we've added a ton of froggy flavor and ways to build your own paths forward.

The core mechanic in Big Hops is Hop's versatile frog tongue! It's cute, goofy, and adds a surprising amount of freshness to this action-puzzle-platformer. Your tongue is how you interact. Use your tongue to pull items to your hands, hookshot up walls, and tongue-swing your way to ridiculous speeds. Doors, switches, corks, plungers, flowers, flingers, levers, and lick-picking are all quick work thanks to Hop's tongue. You'll keep finding novel, goofy tongue interactions even 10+ hours into your playthrough. Deep movement and tongue-gameplay give Big Hops legs and a fresh flavor, but the real magic is using powerful Veggies to build your own paths through levels.

