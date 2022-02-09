The Wolf Among Us 2 Will Be Released Sometime In 2023

In a special presentation today, Telltale Games revealed that The Wolf Among Us 2 will finally be released… but not until 2023. During a special livestream hosted by Geoff Keighley, the team sat down and did a virtual live presentation at Grandmother's Bar from the first game as they discuss the long road to get here and have the sequel finally being made. Keighley chatted with Jamie Ottilie, CEO of the new Telltale, and Nick Herman, AdHoc Studio co-founder and director for the game, as well as the primary two voice actors in Adam Harrington who plays "Bigby" (the Big Bad Wolf) and Erin Yvette who plays "Snow" (Snow White).

While it is exciting to see the game on the way to release and finding out about all the new elements (like the inclusion of characters from The Wizard of Oz, something that was a focal point in the original Fables comics), the big reveal is that we won't be seeing this game until next year. Which, while disappointing, is at least hopeful compared to not having a date at all. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait to hear more.

Key details revealed include the introduction of The Scarecrow and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, and a new "Mundy" (human) character named Faye Leung, a New York detective who figures prominently in the new key art. Season Two finds Bigby suspended from his sheriff duties and attending anger management therapy, just one of the many internal struggles the character will face as he tries to discover where he best fits in TWAU2. Ottilie and Herman also stated that The Wolf Among Us 2 is slated for release sometime in 2023. "The Wolf Among Us world is such a distinctively rich one and, after all this time, we felt it important to update our community and the fans in a meaningful way," said Jamie Ottilie, Telltale CEO. "What better way to do it than to invite them to sit down for a chat with us on location actually inside the game itself.