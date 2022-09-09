Konami Reveals New Additions To Frogger & The Rumbling Ruins

Konami revealed a number of new additions coming to Frogger & The Rumbling Ruins as players will see a massive update. The Apple Arcade title will be getting the Flame Ruins Update which will include the new Flame Ruins dungeon for players to explore, as well as a fresh costume for Frogger, Gem-generating plants, and collectible music "records" with music that you may recognize from iconic Konami video games the '80s and '90s. This update will also add over 20 stages of challenges that will put your skills to the test for both Frogger and his dungeon-traveling companion Axol. The new dungeon itself will be giving you both firey and icy cold landscapes that give their own takes on the game with various ways for you to explore and succeed, but there is rarely a perfect way for you to do it. The company didn't give an update as to when the game would be getting the update beyond the idea it would be happening soon, so keep an eye out for the new update.

Trecherous mazes and puzzles aren't the only thing Frogger and Axol have to worry about. Deep within Flame Ruin lies new boss battles the two amphibious explorers will have to overcome. There is still more mystery to uncover for the legend of the stone tablet. Players logging-in daily will now be rewarded with randomized "Potted Plants" that generate Gems throughout the week while the plant is harvested in the player's tent. Players will not know what type of plant they were awarded with until the plant sprouts fruit. Music "Records" from retro Konami games are coming to the in-game store. Players can collect and play tracks to use as background music while they explore the different dungeons and solve mysterious puzzles. Hop through the ruins set to the tunes of retro Contra, Castevania, Goemon and more!