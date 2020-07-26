Square Enix Announces A New 3D Platformer With Balan Wonderworld

This week, Square Enix had a small surprise announcement as they revealed they have a new 3D platformer on the way in Balan Wonderworld. The game was designed by former Sonic The Hedgehog creators including Director Yuji Naka and Character Designer Naoto Ohshima, marking the first time both have worked together on a title in over 20 years as they are producing it from their newly formed Balan Company. The two have created this brand new family-friendly title which is being set up for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, to be released sometime in Spring 2021. This game looks super weird but is also pretty awesome as it feels like equal parts fantasy exploration game and Disney-esq flair. You can check out the screenshots below as well as the reveal trailer, along with a brief introduction to the story.

Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here. Players will discover over 80 extraordinary costumes along their journey through a variety of unique environments within Wonderworld. The costumes change Leo's and Emma's appearances, granting them a wide array of fantastical powers to overcome obstacles that lay in their path and discover exciting new ways to play. The possibilities are endless as you bash your enemies, walk in the air, freeze time and manipulate all kinds of objects with the costumes you collect!