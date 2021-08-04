Square Enix Announces The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook

Square Enix reveals a special book on the way for Final fantasy fans as we're getting The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook. Working with Insight Editions, and penned by Victoria Rosenthal, this is a recipe book for gamers who will have a chance to "experience the gastronomical delights" that the world of Hydaelyn has to offer. The book is being released on November 9th, just in time to plan some meals ahead of Thanksgiving and be a possible holiday gift, which you can currently pre-order. Here's the details of what's inside.

The 192-page cookbook provides an opportunity to recreate and experience the rich culinary landscape of Final Fantasy XIV Online. Featuring favorite flavors from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt with easy-to-follow instructions, this tome provides numerous tips on how to make the most of the ingredients involved and includes recipes such as the Farmer's Breakfast, Knight's Bread of Coerthas and La Noscea's Rolanberry Cheesecake. Exclusive Foreword written by Final Fantasy XIV Online Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida .

written by Final Fantasy XIV Online Producer and Director, . Perfect for every home cook with step-by-step directions and beautiful photos, learn to make iconic in-game foods, bringing the lush culinary landscape of Final Fantasy XIV Online to life.

with step-by-step directions and beautiful photos, learn to make iconic in-game foods, bringing the lush culinary landscape of Final Fantasy XIV Online to life. Recipes for every occasion , from quick snacks you can enjoy while exploring Eorzea to decadent desserts and meals fit for royalty, this book contains recipes for both simple and celebratory fare.

, from quick snacks you can enjoy while exploring Eorzea to decadent desserts and meals fit for royalty, this book contains recipes for both simple and celebratory fare. A stunning addition to your collection, this exquisitely detailed hardcover book is the perfect acquisition for your kitchen library—a must have for every Final Fantasy fan.

Two versions of the book are being released to the public as you can see the standard edition cover up at the top, while this secondary cover you see below will be available as a Gamestop exclusive in North America. Both of which will sell for $35. Aside from the cover, both of them are identical cookbooks on the inside, so you'll get the same experience regardless. It's just a matter of which one you want sitting on a shelf when you pull it out to cook something delicious.

