Square Enix Releases Multiple Titles For Xbox This Week

Following the Xbox presentation at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix released muiltiple games for the console, available right now

Square Enix has released multiple titles for Xbox this week, as players can get their hands on two Mana games and multiple Final Fantasy titles. First off, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has been added to the platform, bringing the first six entries of the series from the NES/SNES era of gaming to the console. Meanwhile, both Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana have been added as well, all of which have been made available right now. We got trailers and info for all of them for you here.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series comprises Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI, bringing all the magic of the originals combined with quality-of-life upgrades while staying faithful to the retro design of these classic masterpieces. In the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, features that were implemented in the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam versions will also be available for the Xbox platforms. Players will have the option to switch between the rearranged and original-based soundtrack for the game, as well as a choice of in-game fonts where players can opt to play using the game's default font or a pixel-based font. Additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4 will also be available for the Xbox players. All six titles in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series are available to digitally purchase individually or as a complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle.

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana is the remastered edition of the fourth installment in the Mana series. In Legend of Mana, players will embark on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty. Throughout their adventure, players will acquire special artifacts, which can be placed on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life via the unique Land Creation system. Legend of Mana features remastered visuals and a rearranged soundtrack, which can be switched with the original soundtrack. The game also includes a feature to turn off enemy encounters and a mini-game called 'Ring Ring Land, ' which helps to strengthen pet monsters. During their travels, players will encounter a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat, and explore the vast world of Fa'Diel, all while experiencing Legend of Mana's timeless story.

Trials of Mana

Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series. The game immerses players in an unforgettable adventure filled with exciting gameplay, memorable heroes, and villains. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from six unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, upgrading their characters' classes into more powerful forms, learning over 300 different abilities, and discovering a world of secrets and mysteries to explore.

