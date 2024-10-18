Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exivus

Square Enix Releases Two Final Fantasy Mobile Halloween Updates

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exivus have been given Halloween updates this week

Article Summary Square Enix launches Halloween events in FFVII Ever Crisis & War of the Visions: FFBE.

Join FFVII Ever Crisis' Pumpkin Fest event for exclusive gear and festive rewards.

Gain new Halloween units Alaya & Exia in War of the Visions' special event.

Unlock powerful weapons and bonuses through login rewards and missions.

Square Enix revealed new details for two mobile games, as Halloween comes to Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exivus. Players can now take part in a couple of Halloween-themed events that will run for the next few weeks across both titles. We have the finer details below on both.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

The fan-favorite character Angeal from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is available now in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis as part of the next chapter of The First Soldier, which tells the story of Young Sephiroth and Angeal's relationship. Angeal can be equipped with powerful gear obtained through Weapon Draw Stamps. To celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Episode II, players can also receive up to 1,500 Blue Crystals and a 5-Star Weapon Draw Ticket through the New Chapter Release Campaign Login Bonus and Missions.

The Pumpkin Fest Attack of the Dark Army General event is taking place now until October 31, where players can receive exchangeable items such as Loony Lantern and Orange Macaron by taking on the event boss Dark Army General. Those who are triumphant can obtain rewards such as the Tifa-exclusive weapon Black Cat's Paws, character Memories, and more. Limited-time Halloween-themed Gear for Vincent, Cait Sith, and Yuffie can also be obtained through Draw Stamp Cards.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exivus

From now until October 23, players can gain two powerful new units in War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exivus as part of the Halloween Campaign! The Lightning-type unit Alaya (Halloween) is a UR-rarity character who dons a new costume and features a spooky new Limit Burst, "Black Cat in the Night," which raises her power and deals massive damage to enemies.

Exia, a Water-type UR-rarity unit, can increase her allies' damage and defense with her Limit Burst, "The Future God Envisions." Players can also receive Visiorex300 and unit shards for Alaya (Halloween) and Exia by taking advantage of login bonuses every day during the event.

