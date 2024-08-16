Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix Reveals Remaining Mobile Events For August

Five different mobile titles have events happening in the final two weeks of August, as Square Enix runs down their content.

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis revives FFIX crossover with enhanced gear, 3,000 Blue Crystals, and a new event sweepstakes.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius introduces powerful Neo Vision Units with increased summon rates and an Advent of Purgatory quest.

War of the Visions: FFBE adds Resnick (Summer) unit and "Summer Getaway" Vision Card until August 27.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe celebrates Hot Summer Party with new Styles, 3,000 jewels login bonus, and special missions.

Square Enix has released new details about all of the events they have going on in their mobile titles throughout the rest of August 2024. The team game a quick rundown of everything happening across five different tiles for the next few weeks, including Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. We have all the details for you below.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

The Final Fantasy IX Crossover event has returned to Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. Players have the chance to obtain limited-time Final Fantasy IX-themed gear and weapons for Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Sephiroth, now with enhancements and revised abilities since the first crossover. Additionally, a new FFIX-themed weapon for Zack will be added to the Draw. Players can also receive up to 3,000 Blue Crystals through Login Bonuses and completing event missions, and a free 5★ Guaranteed Free 10 Draw. Lastly, a new event sweepstakes will be taking place on the official FFVIIEC Twitter/X account where five winners will be selected to win a Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis T-Shirt.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Two new powerful Neo Vision Units, the dual-wielding Azure and Crimson Blades Rhus, join Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in the upcoming season. The new Crimson Knight Rain, Azure Knight Lasswell, and Hero Resurrected Taivas (who features an epic original CG animated Limit Burst) units also join the roster this month and can be summoned with an increased summon rate from now until September 4. A new event quest 'Advent of Purgatory Rush' is available now where players can fight incoming waves of powerful enemies and previous Advent of Purgatory bosses to receive amazing rewards.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

From now until Aug. 27, players can acquire the new unit variation Resnick (Summer), from the Kingdom of Heindler, which features a midsummer costume along with a new Vision Card "Summer Getaway," featuring artwork of Reznik and Kilphe in summertime beach attire.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

The Morning Shines! Hot Summer Party Celebrations blazes on! Players can join the celebrations with SaGa Soul Fire Lord and three new Styles. There will also be a login bonus, awarding players 3,000 jewels for those that keep a login for seven days. Players that partake and complete all of the Morning Shines! Hot Summer Party Celebrations Missions will earn 5,000 jewels and other amazing rewards.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

The Summer Vacation celebrations are here in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent! Players can look forward to exciting login bonuses like free rubies and guidestones. There are also new Special Tasks that will grant rewards for completion, and the new traveler, Nivelle also makes his appearance as a powerful young scholar! Be sure to check out the Shop as well for new Sacred Blaze packs!

