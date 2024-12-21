Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: StageTime, Virtuware

StageTime Announced For Mid-January MetaQuest Release

Sing with people in a vibrant VR world as the virtual social app StageTime will be released for MetaQuest headsets in January

Article Summary StageTime, a VR karaoke social app, launches on MetaQuest, January 16, 2025, promising vibrant singalong fun.

Seamless setup allows players to join public rooms without accounts, inviting friends to interactive performances.

Customize dynamic avatars and enjoy real-time vocal sync with YouTube video sharing for an immersive experience.

LIV creator kit enhances user recordings with versatile camera options, capturing memorable virtual performances.

VR developer and publisher Virtuware has revealed the official release date for their new game, StageTime, as it arrives next month. The game is being promoted as a virtual social app where people gather and sing together, which is a cool way of looking at it, but it basically is virtual karaoke with friends and strangers. We have more info here and the latest trailer, as the game arrives on January 16, 2025, for MetaQuest.

StageTime

Hop into a lively cyberspace primed for singalongs, social interactions, and epic performances envisioned by an ex-software engineer from a top social VR platform and creator of the leading VR karaoke space. Create memories and lasting connections in this immersive, virtual venue. Invite up to 10 friends into a bustling performance room and put on a rockin' gig, funny standup act, or a heartfelt poetry recital. Aspiring entertainers can quickly and easily get the party started. StageTime offers a zero-friction process, placing players in public rooms without the need to set up an account, eliminating pesky barriers, and allowing partygoers to immediately dive into the festivities. This seamless integration is one of many key features that sets StageTime apart from other social apps in the VR space. Customize an avatar fit for a superstar with multiple options for hair colors and styles, skin tones, accessories, and more.

Stage all-out performances, complete with full-body avatar representation. Vocal animations sync to each person's voice, creating a seamless and captivating experience. Every twirl, tap, and move is rendered in VR. Take the spotlight for all to see, or sit back, enjoy others' performances, and cheer them on along the way! Using YouTube connectivity, StageTime allows users to sync their favorite videos to share with others in real-time. Become the life of the party and pick any video to share with friends. StageTime allows seamless sync for each user, so there are no pesky delays or lag to drag down the party. The in-game LIV creator kit also offers a camera for recording and selfie options in first, third, and landscape perspectives.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!