Star Ocean: The Divine Force Is Set For Release This October

Square Enix announced today that they have set Star Ocean: The Divine Force to be released in late October for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This latest chapter in the galactic history of the franchise will give players a gripping tale of fantasy and sci-fi, as you will take on the roles of dual protagonists adventuring through the same period in time. The company has launched pre-orders for both digital and physical editions of the game, including the Digital Deluxe Edition that will give you the soundtrack and several in-game items which include the Armour Pack, Accessory Pack, and the Weapons Pack. Those who pre-order will receive a mini-game pawn pack, and those who pre-order either of the digital versions will get an in-game item weapon pack for the protagonists: The "Greatsword" for Raymond, "Lionheart's Blutgang", and the "Dual Blades" for Laeticia, "Flashing Naglering." We have more info and several videos released today down below as the game will drop on October 27th, 2022.

Showcasing a diverse cast of playable characters, Star Ocean: The Divine Force will tell a gripping story that seamlessly melds science fiction and fantasy elements and can be enjoyed by newcomers to the series and veterans alike. The game features dual protagonists, which offer different story perspectives and gameplay experiences: Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped planet. Fate will bring Raymond, Laeticia, and several other ally characters together, all designed by renowned artist Akiman (Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, Street Fighter). Featuring a blend of sci-fi and fantasy, this fresh Action RPG has challenging yet thrilling battle experiences, with high-speed movement in 360-degree! Meet Raymond as he crashes onto an unfamiliar planet from his spaceship and is immediately attacked by some unfriendly local wildlife. Coming to his rescue is Laeticia, the crown princess of the Kingdom of Aucerius. Together, those two protagonists will challenge the fate of the Kingdom and their choices will have repercussions all over the galaxies…