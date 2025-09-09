Posted in: Games, ILM Immersive, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Beyond Victory

Star Wars: Beyond Victory Arrives On VR This October

Star Wars: Beyond Victory has been given a release date, as VR players will be able to go podracing and more this October

Article Summary Star Wars: Beyond Victory launches in October exclusively on Meta Quest 3 & 3S VR.

Play as Volo Bolus, mentored by Sebulba, in a new immersive podracing story set during the Empire.

Features Adventure, Arcade, and Playset Modes, blending VR, mixed reality, and creative sandbox play.

Includes original and returning Star Wars voice talent for an authentic galaxy-spanning experience.

Industrial Light and Magic and Lucasfilm Games have confirmed the launch date for their new VR title, Star Wars: Beyond Victory. Available exclusively on Meta Quest 3 & 3S, this is an all-new playset experience that allows players to engage in a new story where you are a podracer in a special kind of title where you can make this story your own. The game features several new and returning voices to the VR version of Star Wars, including Fin Argus (Queer as Folk), Greg Proops (Whose Line is it Anyway?), Lilimar Hernandez (Inside Out 2), Lewis MacLeod (Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace), and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live). We have more details and the latest trrailer here as the game arrives on October 7, 2025.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory

Set during the Reign of the Empire, Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset introduces players to an original story that blends the thrilling world of podracing, powerful narrative and mixed-reality play. Developed from the ground up for Meta Quest 3 & 3S, this experience redefines what's possible in immersive Star Wars entertainment. At the core of Beyond Victory are three distinct gameplay modes designed to offer a wide range of play styles:

Adventure Mode delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus, an ambitious pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and mixed-reality, players will experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective.

Arcade Mode transforms the player's physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay.

Playset Mode invites players to unleash their creativity in a dynamic sandbox from a galaxy far, far away. Using unlockable digital action figures, including vehicles and iconic characters, fans can populate their physical environment and stage their own Star Wars stories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!