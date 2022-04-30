Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2

Last fall, Bandai Premium opened pre-orders for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2. Just like the first volume of this product, the Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is comprised of high-quality alternate art versions of fan-favorite cards chosen by both the community and the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers. Unlike normal DBSCG releases, Collector's Selections are exclusive to Bandai Premium. Once the pre-order period closes, the only way to get this collection is in the secondary market where it frequently goes for double to triple the price due to lack of availability. After missing the first Collector's Selection, I made sure to order Vol. 2 last year and was thrilled to see it arrive today. Let's open it up and see what we got.

Unlike a booster box, there's no chance involved here. This is a predetermined collection of eighteen cards so what you see is what you get. The foiling here is intricate and unique in style to each card, which makes this feel like a truly premium release.

What we have here has the weight of durability of a binder but is rather a folder. They are no pages. Instead, it opens and the cards are displayed on either side of the inside front cover. The cards themselves are absolutely gorgeous and represent a great variety of Dragon Ball characters. Standouts to be are the Vegeta and Goku team up from Fusion Reborn, the silvery Nappa, the intense Android 18, the Super Saiyan Blue Goku Leader, and the flowery Launch. Each card, though, is truly worth looking at and taking in the detail.

The one drawback of this collection to me is the material used for the backing. It's so utterly reflective that you can't look at the cards without seeing your face and all of the light in the room blasted back at you. I would've definitely preferred a matte finish to the inside to let the cards be the only thing that shines.

The cards are held in place in a way that makes them difficult to remove, so I wouldn't personally suggest taking them out if you want to put them back. As a binder aficionado, I find this unique item a satisfying and worthy means to display the cards within.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is worth every penny. If you can spare the extra cash, I'd suggest picking it up even at the increased secondary market pricing and simply being ready to pre-order a potential Vol. 3 when it arrives. I'd pick this up every year if the quality continues to be this high.