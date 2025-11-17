Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fat Alien Cat, Momento, Nomo Studio

Cozy Game Momento Receives Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of the new cozy decorating game Momento on Steam, where your choices may last over an entire lifetime

Article Summary Momento releases a free demo on Steam, letting players try this heartfelt cozy room decorator game.

Your furniture and decoration choices shape the story, unlocking multiple endings across a lifetime.

Story and creative modes offer endless ways to explore, decorate, and discover unique Easter eggs.

Experience relaxing vibes, adorable animals, and tactile interactions in a beautifully designed world.

Indie game co-developers and publisher Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio have released a free demo for their latest cozy game, Momento. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy room decorator title where they've added a special little change, as the choices you make with item placement have an effect on what happens in the game over the course of a lifetime. You can still decorate things however you wish, but depending on your choices, things could be altered to end up with multiple endings. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is available on Steam.

Momento

Momento is a cozy room decorator with a twist: the objects you choose will alter the course of the story! Decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover how these choices play out over the course of a lifetime. Begin in childhood, picking out toys that represent your dreams for the future. Follow those dreams into adulthood, exploring wildly different settings and themes. Uncover stories of heartbreak, wonder and love, and learn the significance behind the sentimental treasures that follow you throughout. Pay close attention – some objects may be more than they seem at first glance.

Click your way through a delightfully tactile world, switching on lights, leafing through books, petting adorable animals, and more! Collect items and furniture in story mode to play with in the endless creative mode. At the end of it all you return to the very beginning, to discover new endings, fresh twists in the path, and explore an evolving story of love and loss. Embark on a journey where the objects you choose to keep influence the life you lead.

Decorative freedom: There's no right or wrong way to arrange your space!

There's no right or wrong way to arrange your space! Choices matter: Watch small decisions ripple over a lifetime!

Watch small decisions ripple over a lifetime! Explore freely: Search every nook and cranny of the level. There's surprises behind every corner!

Search every nook and cranny of the level. There's surprises behind every corner! Creative mode: Unlock items and furniture to decorate your own room in creative mode!

Unlock items and furniture to decorate your own room in creative mode! Easter eggs: Solve puzzles to uncover special rewards.

Solve puzzles to uncover special rewards. Gorgeous vibes: Immerse yourself in relaxing scenery and lovely music!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!