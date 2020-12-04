Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Froakie

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the release of the Kalos region, let's take a deep dive into Froakie's lore.

Dex entry number 656, Froakie is a pure Water-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Bubble Frog Pokémon," this is what Froakie's Dex entry says:

It secretes flexible bubbles from its chest and back. The bubbles reduce the damage it would otherwise take when attacked.

Froakie is one of three starters of the Kalos region. It is the Water-type starter while Chespin is the Grass-type and Fennekin is the Fire-type. Froakie evolves into Frogadier which then can evolve into the third and final stage of Greninja, which is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time. Though it is unknown if this feature will be added to Pokémon GO, there is a special version of Greninja with the Ability Battle Bond which allows it to turn into a unique form called Ash-Greninja. Greninja takes on a Water/Dark-typing.

For fans of the anime, Froakie debuted in Kalos, Where Dreams and Adventures Begin! Then, in the episode Lumiose City, Ash catches that Froakie, which then becomes a major Pokémon for him. It evolves to Frogadier in A Stealthy Challenge! Other Froakie also make appearances throughout the series.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Froakie:

Y: It protects its skin by covering its body in delicate bubbles. Beneath its happy-go-lucky air, it keeps a watchful eye on its surroundings.