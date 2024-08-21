Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases Gamescom 2024 Trailer

Offworld Industries dropped a new trailer for Starship Troopers: Extermination during Gamescom 2024, showing off single-player content

Article Summary Offworld Industries revealed a new trailer for Starship Troopers: Extermination at Gamescom 2024.

The trailer highlights single-player content, featuring the new Tanker Bug on the icy planet Boreas.

Attendees at Gamescom can try multiplayer and take photos with a life-sized Arachnid and Casper Van Dien.

Starship Troopers: Extermination offers six classes, massive maps, and swarm-based combat against the Bug menace.

Offworld Industries dropped a new trailer today for Starship Troopers: Extermination at Gamescom 2024, as we got a better look at the single-player content. The trailer, which you can see here, quickly delves into a few new subjects as we see the new Tanker Bug while fighting on the icy planet known as Boreas. Enjoy the latest trailer as we're still seeing the game be updated in Early Access. Meanwhile, those of you who happen to be in Germany for the event can visit Hall 10.1, Booth E021 to try out the multiplayer mode and take photos with a life-sized replica of an enemy Arachnid and General Rico himself, Casper Van Dien.

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a pulse-pounding co-op first-person shooter. Join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity! Your trusty Morita Assault Rifle, support tools, and fellow Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of these ugly planets, these… Bug planets. Retake and rebuild bases, construct refineries, and complete a variety of other side objectives to wrest control of the planet away from the Bug menace. Massive, detailed maps with several unique zones add to the incredible replayability, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of taking part in an overwhelming planetary struggle!

Choose from six different classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad. From the assault-ready Ranger and Sniper to the devastating Demolisher and life-saving Medic, the Deep Space Vanguard has a place for all types of players. As you progress in each class, you'll unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks as well as cosmetic options to help you look the part of an elite warfighter! Increasing Bug threat levels bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight, and you're going to need to hunker down to stand a chance. Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more to beat back the Bugs until Fleet can come and get you. You'll encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and so many more Arachnid bastards! Keep your eye out for that Tiger Elite.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!