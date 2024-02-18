Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: State Of Survival

State Of Survival Announces 2024 Doomsday Open Tournament

FunPlus has revealed they are bringing back the Reservoir Doomsday Open 2024 to State Of Survival for the next two months.

FunPlus has brought back one of the most popular events for State Of Survival, as players will compete in the Reservoir Doomsday Open 2024. Kicking off tomorrow, February 19, and running for the next two months, players will battle it out across the wastelands on both PC and mobile devices. The event starts with three rounds of group stages that will happen over the next two weeks, leading to a series of tournaments to get to the Top 16 and 8, culminating in the Final Showdown this April. The champ will get the title of Ultimate Survivor and receive an exclusive, custom-designed prize package. We have the finer details of everything you can expect to see and deal with in the weeks ahead. Best of luck to all of you who chose to participate!

State Of Survival – Reservoir Doomsday Open 2024

Inspired by the triumph of State of Survival's Reservoir Raid & Path of the Water tournaments in 2023, the Doomsday Open Season 2 challenges commanders and alliances to compete for the most precious resource in the post-apocalyptic world, testing leadership, teamwork, and tactical finesse. The winning alliances will secure exclusive HQ Skins and emblematic tokens to celebrate their prowess in the Doomsday Open 2024.

Group Stage (3 rounds): The battle royale unfolds from February 19th to March 2nd, with only the strongest navigating these initial skirmishes to emerge victorious.

The battle royale unfolds from February 19th to March 2nd, with only the strongest navigating these initial skirmishes to emerge victorious. Top 16 Knockout: From March 5th to 23rd, the intensity amplifies as top contenders clash head-on in do-or-die matches, allowing only the elite to advance.

From March 5th to 23rd, the intensity amplifies as top contenders clash head-on in do-or-die matches, allowing only the elite to advance. Top 8 Double Elimination: The stakes rise from March 24th to April 15th. In this brutal crucible, a misstep could cost everything, but will also allow the players a second chance.

The stakes rise from March 24th to April 15th. In this brutal crucible, a misstep could cost everything, but will also allow the players a second chance. The Final Showdown: From April 16th to 22nd, players will witness the culmination of skill, strategy, and willpower as the ultimate survivors vie for the championship.

