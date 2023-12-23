Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build Drops Holiday Content With A New Trailer

Thunderful Publishing released a new update for SteamWorld Build, as a new trailer shows off some of the new holiday content.

Article Summary New holiday-themed 'Jingle Bolts' update brings festive cheer to SteamWorld Build.

Christmas content includes decorative trees, snowmen, and a gift sleigh in-game.

Thunderful Publishing presents new trailer showcasing holiday update additions.

Explore snow-covered western wilderness and keep citizens happy in SteamWorld Build.

Indie game developer The Station and publisher Thunderful Publishing have revealed a new SteamWorld Build update that has a holiday theme to it. The latest update basically adds a bit of Christmas content to the game, not a ton, as it's basically a cosmetic shift, but it's still there in case you want to celebrate it in the game. You can see more of it in the latest trailer they released this week, which we have for you below.

Jingle Bolts

In the Jingle Bolts update, you will find the western wilderness in which you build your own SteamWorld town transformed into a snowy winter wonderland where even your citizens embrace the Holiday spirit with Christmas hats and snowman heads. It's all ready to decorate with a host of new Holiday-themed items, including Christmas trees, candy cane fences, snowmen and even a gift sleigh.

SteamWorld Build

That mine under our town is sitting empty, and wouldn't you know there's rumours of ancient tech down there that might help us out of this predicament. Round up the posse, circle the wagons, and let's get to buildin' a new home! Collect resources above ground and ores down below so we can get those wealthy bots in here to help us build bigger, and we can get the heck out of here! As your borders expand, new steamfolk will find their way to you! Every bot is crotchety in their own way, and it's up to you to keep them steaming along. Barter to boost efficiency, keep goods flowing to and from the mines and keep everyone happy to make them work their darndest and hardest. Stare into the abyss long enough and it might just stare back… we're going looking for riches and something down there doesn't want to share! Have gun, dig gravel, and make sure the mines don't collapse upon you as you defend yourselves from the creepy crawlies that lurk within…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!