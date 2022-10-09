SteelSeries Reveals Apex Pro TKL Series Keyboards

SteelSeries revealed a new set of keyboards this past week as they introduced the Apex Pro TKL Series to their line. This is a bit of an improvement over a couple fo different models that feels like they were melded together, presented in both a wired and wireless format, complete with all the RGB lighting you could want designed to be customizable for gamers. We have more info on both of them below from the company, as the wired version is going for about $190 and the wireless for $250.

Apex Pro TKL Wireless – Featuring OmniPoint 2.0 tech, the world's fastest key switch with an esports-ready TKL form factor, the Apex Pro TKL Wireless gives gamers a compact powerhouse on their desktop. Utilizing high-performance 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology and a TKL form factor, the Apex Pro TKL Wireless ensures gaming and workspaces look cleaner and have more room for game-winning flicks. The onboard OLED smart display delivers game and chat information in real-time with no minimizing necessary so gamers can keep their head in the game with minimal interruptions. Rated to 100M keystrokes, OmniPoint 2.0 switches need keycaps to match, with double shot PBT keycaps being the perfect companion, delivering unrivaled durability so they last from the first key press, to beyond the last. On May 23, FaZe Karrigan became the first pro gamer to win a CS:GO major using a wireless keyboard (Apex Pro Mini Wireless – featuring OmniPoint 2.0 switches and Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology).

Apex Pro TKL – With the Apex Pro TKL, users can take advantage of OmniPoint 2.0 technology to switch between agile 0.2mm actuations and deep and purposeful 3.8mm key presses. The TKL design gives users more desk space, for clutch plays while still being transportable to LAN events. A built-in OLED smart display allows gamers to see game system and chat information as it happens, making the need to minimize games a thing of the past. Double shot PBT keycaps ensure the keycaps last just as long as the 100m keystroke-rated switches.