SteelSeries Reveals Two New Gaming Headsets For The Steam Deck

SteelSeries has announced two gaming headsets that have been designed to work with the Steam Deck with the Arctis Prime and the Arctis 7+. Both of these headsets have already been a part of SteelSeries' lineup for a minute now, but with the additions of the USC-C port and 3.5mm jack on the portable console, all it took was some minor adjustments to make them totally compatible with the system Valve utilizes. We have info on both units below.

Arctis 7+ With a 30 hour battery life, it'll outlast the battery on your Steam Deck… Then you can put the extra juice to use on your PC, PS4, PS5, Android device, Nintendo Switch, or Oculus Quest 2. Plus if you forgot to charge it, a short 15 minute charge will give you over 3 hours of play time! Designed for PC with USB-C multi-system compatibility for PS5, PS4, PC, Android, Switch, USB-C iPads and more.

New compact USB-C dongle supports multiple platforms for seamlessly moving between systems for low latency 2.4 GHz gaming wireless.

Featuring the latest USB-C charging for maximum flexibility plus 15 min quick charge for 3 hour usage.

Upgraded 30-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions.

Best mic in gaming: the Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional noise cancelling microphone.

Hear stunning detail in all games with award-winning Arctis sound.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime For a more affordable wired option, where battery life is no longer a factor, consider the Arctis Prime headset. These have the exact same drivers and sound performance of SteelSeries' more premium-priced headsets, so if you're willing to work with a wire. It's an absolute bargain. Advanced high fidelity audio drivers with the same premium hardware and tuning from the Arctis Pro.

Built for extreme durability and lightweight performance with aluminum alloy and steel.

Noise isolating leather-like ear cushions for both long-lasting comfort and noise isolation.

Discord-certified ClearCast microphone.

Detachable 3.5mm cable compatible with all gaming platforms including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.