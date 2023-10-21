Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Astral Planes

Stellaris Announces All-New Astral Planes Expansion

Stellaris will be taking things in a very different direction, as Paradox Interactive revealed the new Astral Planes expansion.

Paradox Interactive has revealed that a new expansion is on the way for Stellaris, as players will soon experience space in the Astral Planes. As the name suggests, you'll be traversing through a new region of space within this version of their universe that will take you into alternate dimensions. What will they hold for you as you explore regions that are both familiar and completely different at the same time? Are things better on the other side than they are where you're at? The team didn't put a release date on it, only signifying we're getting it before year's end. For now, we have more dev notes and a trailer for you here.

"Thanks to new reality-breaking technologies and systems, in Astral Planes, players will explore alternative dimensions and encounter creatures and phenomena in numerous parallel worlds. They will chart their own path through the unknown in self-contained and fully branching narratives, adding new depth and agency to player choices. Navigate wonders and dangers through the different features included in Astral Planes."

NEW CORE SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES: Unlock new Technologies, Actions, and Relics to manipulate space and interact with the galaxy in unexpected ways. Explore new realms filled with mysteries and opportunities.

Unlock new Technologies, Actions, and Relics to manipulate space and interact with the galaxy in unexpected ways. Explore new realms filled with mysteries and opportunities. ALTERNATIVE PLANES TO EXPLORE: Traverse the Astral Planes to discover a wide variety of unique sites, each with properties and phenomena beyond the mundane. Come face to face with fascinating and terrifying creatures, uncover long-buried secrets, or choose to explore the true nature of your past with the Riftworld Origin.

Traverse the Astral Planes to discover a wide variety of unique sites, each with properties and phenomena beyond the mundane. Come face to face with fascinating and terrifying creatures, uncover long-buried secrets, or choose to explore the true nature of your past with the Riftworld Origin. BRANCHING NARRATIVES: For the first time in Stellaris, navigate in widely branching narratives through a dedicated interface, specifically designed to maximize the effects of player choice. The Astral Planes are full of surprises, and hard choices will be necessary to reach your desired outcome. Make the right decision for your empire and chart a course that fits your play style.

