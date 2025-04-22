Posted in: Capcom, Games, Netflix, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition Available On Netflix App

Those of you with a Netflix subscription and access to the app now have the ability to play Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition

Article Summary Play Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition free on Netflix for iOS and Android users.

Enjoy high-res graphics and intuitive controls for an immersive mobile experience.

Challenge players worldwide or hone skills in Arcade and Survival modes.

Choose from 32 iconic fighters, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Capcom and Netflix have come together to make Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition available for players with the Netflix app. Basically, if you have an account with the streaming service and you're using their app on either iOS or Android, you can now play the fighting game, totally free, as part of their games library. It's a weird but also cool choice, as we feel like SF4 doesn't get the roses it deserves sometimes, especially after SFV dominated the world. We have more details about this specific release of the title for you here, as the game is available right now.

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition on Netflix

Passionate pugilists can get their fill of fisticuffs at home or on-the-go with high-resolution graphics, wide-screen support, and intuitive virtual pad controls that create a great play experience on mobile devices. Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition is free to Netflix subscribers with no ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees, starting today! Fearless fighters can battle head-to-head against players from all around the world via online multiplayer, or battle it out on their own in Arcade and Survival single-player modes.

Plus, with 32 characters to choose from – all playable right from the start! – there's sure to be a favorite fighter for everyone. The roster includes Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Zangief, Vega, Balrog, Sagat, M. Bison, C. Viper, Abel, Dan, Sakura, Fei Long, Rose, Cammy, Akuma, Gouken, Dee Jay, Guy, Cody, Makoto, Ibuki, Dudley, Juri, Yun, Evil Ryu, Elena, and Poison. For new and returning fans alike, players can memorize each fighter's move sequences to rock their opponents with eye-popping attacks and combos, or use SP Move Assist to instantly unleash special moves. Four difficulty levels also give players of all experience levels the chance to become an ultimate world warrior.

