Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 5 Fortress, Striden

Striden Releases New Public Playtest Available on Steam

Try out the new looter-shooter Striden right now, as the developers have released a public playtest on Steam ahead of Early Access

Article Summary Experience Striden's public playtest, a future combat looter-shooter on Steam.

Join a team of five to gather supplies and survive intense strategic battles.

Utilize the human-animal bond to gain an edge and escape the radioactive fog.

Choose from five roles and build a stronghold to secure your team's victory.

Indie game developer and publisher 5 Fortress has released a brand new public playtest for their upcoming first-person looter-shooter, Striden. The game is set in a future conflict along the Scandinavian peninsula, as you'll run around with a team to locate supplies and work as a group to survive and be the last ones standing. The Playtest gives you a sample of the game as the team is working its way to an Early Access release in 2025. Enjoy the footage above before diving into the demo on Steam.

Striden

Loot, Build, Plunder, and send the radio signal for freedom. Striden is the fast-paced, sandbox looter shooter survival game that'll get your blood pumping. Your team of five is battling against three other teams to collect 15,000 points and be the first to activate the radio transmitter for the extraction helicopter. Unleash your energy and charge through the chaos of war. Powerspikes give you the advantage to gain the upper hand against your opponents. Become a radioactive bear or clear the path with a moose tank.

The bond between humans and animals has always been strong in Scandinavia. Now more than ever, it's crucial to utilize this connection to escape. Collaboration is crucial as each player has a vital role to play. Battles will be intense and strategic. It's essential to ensure enemy positioning, weapon choice, and effective communication for survival. Choose between five distinct roles, each with its own specific equipment. The roles include Assault, Engineer, Medic, Scout, and Support, each plays a vital role in the team's success.

Plunder: Complete objectives, break through locked areas or find hidden objects. Discover food, drinks, and weapon parts that give you advantages for equipment and points. Take everything you find, stay alive, and be aware of the radioactive fog!

Complete objectives, break through locked areas or find hidden objects. Discover food, drinks, and weapon parts that give you advantages for equipment and points. Take everything you find, stay alive, and be aware of the radioactive fog! Build: Secure a Stronghold, construct defenses, purchase and upgrade your weapons. Ensure your team is prepared to fight for the electro pods needed for your radio transmitter.

Secure a Stronghold, construct defenses, purchase and upgrade your weapons. Ensure your team is prepared to fight for the electro pods needed for your radio transmitter. Extraction: Gather the electro-tubes from the air supplies and construct your radio transmitter inside your Stronghold. Defend your Stronghold at all costs until the radio signal is sent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!