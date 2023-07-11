Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: Mobile, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces Plans To Launch On Xbox

Scopely has confirmed that an Xbox version of Stumble Guys is on the way, joining both the mobile and PC versions later this year.

Mobile developer and publisher Scopely has revealed this morning that they will be launching Stumble Guys onto Xbox consoles this year. The game will have everything players have come to experience in both the PC and mobile versions of the title, only now with the benefit of playing on console. The team will be adding cross-play and cross-progression for those who already have accounts in the game, but no timeframe was given for a release of when those features would show up. You can read more about it below.

"Xbox players can pre-register now on StumbleGuys.com to join the party on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and lock in launch benefits, including early Beta access and free launch gifts. The experience regularly adds new mechanics, offering "Stumblers" more ways to cross the finish line, whether on foot, in vehicles, or through a high-stakes First-Person "Stumbler" mode. Powered by community-led gameplay, fans can join massive tournaments and events hosted by top creators, or hang out and play with friends however they like in Custom Parties. Featuring deep customization options, Stumble Guys delivers endless possibilities for self-expression. From angels to zombies or anything in between, there is a "Stumbler" for every mood or season. The Stumbleverse is also filled with wildly creative and rare collectibles, skins, emotes, and more that can be personalized to reflect each player's unique style."

"Providing our Stumble Guys communities with new ways to play is one of our highest priorities–and expanding to console is one of the top requests from fans. Starting with our launch on Xbox, 'Stumblers' will love to experience our ever-evolving 32-player competitions like never before–on a TV and with a controller in-hand," said Jamie Berger, Senior Vice President of Marketing for "Stumble Guys at Scopely. "With cross-progression for existing accounts at launch and crossplay coming soon after, we're welcoming more people to join the party with current friends and all-new ones–wherever they play games."

