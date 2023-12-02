Posted in: Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Has Released Open Beta Period For Xbox

Scopely have confirmed they will be releasing Stumble Guys on Xbox, with a an all-new Beta you can take part in as we speak.

Developer and publisher Scopely has confirmed that Stumble Guys will be coming to Xbox soon as they have launched an Open Beta for players to check out. You can download the beta totally free right now, as you get a limited build of the game for the devs to test everything out while also giving you a chance to see how it will play on the console. We have more details on the beta for you to read below as we wait for a proper release date to happen.

"The Stumble Guys Open Beta is here! Be one of the first to play on Xbox and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the running chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning have never been so fun!"

DODGE OBSTACLES AND BATTLE YOUR OPPONENTS: Run, stumble, and fall against up to 32 players and battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination, and team play in different maps, levels, and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win in Stumble Guys!

PLAY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Create your own multiplayer party and play against friends and family. Find out who runs the fastest, battles with the best skills, and survives the chaos!

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE YOUR GAMEPLAY: Personalize and customize your chosen Stumbler with special emotes, animations, and footsteps. Show off your unique style and personality as you stumble your way to victory.

EXPLORE THE WORLD OF STUMBLE GUYS: Explore the world of Stumble Guys with over 30 maps, levels, and game modes that offer even more ways to play and experience the fastest multiplayer knockout battle royale. Join the party and get ready to stumble, fall, and win your way to victory.

