Stumble Guys Launches New Superhero Showdown Season

Stumble Guys has launched a new season called Superhero Showdown, whichc omes with an all-new level to traverse involving lasers

Unlock 19 new hero-and-villain themed Stumblers by participating in limited-time seasonal events this May.

Debut of Stumblewood Royale introduces the first-ever battle royale mode with a shrinking storm mechanic.

New Team modes, including Legendary Rush Hour and Block Dash, offer fresh cooperative challenges for squads.

Scopely has launched a new season today for Stumble Guys, as they take to the heroics in what has been dubbed the Superhero Showdown. This new season, will have you fighting against others with odd costumes and supervillain contraptions, as they have players traversing a new level called the Laser Slide. As well as all of the seasonal content you would expect from the team like new challenges, new skins, some events to take part in, and more. We have more details below and a trailer showing off the level here, as the content is now live.

Stumble Guys – Superhero Showdown

In the first half of May, players can look forward to a new race level that blends the speed of slide courses with the intensity and precision dodging of Laser Tracer. Each round features different laser patterns, keeping gameplay fresh and unpredictable. The update also introduces a new ability that turns nearby Stumblers into chickens, an updated Battle Pass, and festive Cinco de Mayo celebrations!

Starting May 15, players can unlock 19 new hero-and-villain-themed Stumblers by conquering limited-time events. The battle between good and evil intensifies with the debut of "Stumblewood Royale," the first-ever battle royale action mode in Stumble Guys. Set in an expanded version of the Stumblewood map, this action-packed mode challenges players to outlast one another as a shrinking storm closes in.

The second half of May brings even more ways to stumble alongside friends, with new Team versions of fan-favorite modes like "Legendary Rush Hour" and "Legendary Block Dash." These team vs. team experiences are all about coordination and camaraderie, challenging players to work together to dodge hazards, revive downed teammates, and survive the chaos as a team. Whether you're carrying your squad or counting on them to save you, teamwork is the key to victory!

