Posted in: Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Stumble Guys, tetris

Stumble Guys Releases New Tetris-Inspired Course

Scopely revealed an all-new collaboration with Tetris being added to Stumble Guys as there's a new map for you to play on today.

Article Summary Scopely unveils a new Tetris-inspired map in Stumble Guys, adding a classic puzzle twist.

The Tetris crossover follows a recent Pac-Man themed update, expanding Stumble Guys' retro appeal.

Players navigate Tetrimino obstacles and survive Line-Clearing events in the fast-paced new level.

The Stumble Guys x Tetris level celebrates Tetris' 40th anniversary with creative, chaotic gameplay.

Developer and publisher Scopely has teamed up with Tetris to bring an all-new map inspired by the classic puzzle title into Stumble Guys. Continuing the theme of classic game crossovers from when they did one with Pac-Man recently, this entirely new level will bring you into the world of Tetris in a chaotic new fashion, as you attempt to clear the course with all sorts of obstacles coming at you while themed to the game. We have more info about it below as the course is now live.

Tetris Comes To Stumble Guys

Stumblers will jump into a brand new Tetris experience as they compete to be the last stumbler standing while navigating over and through Tetrimino-shaped objects in the latest wonderfully wacky experience that can only be found in Stumble Guys. The all-new in-game level brings the fun and chaos of surviving on an active Tetris Matrix, where players must be careful not to be blasted by Line-Clearing events or Tetriminos falling in place. As the board clears, players can be blasted off the map while Tetriminos start falling, moving, and rotating faster and faster until more players are eliminated!

"It has been terrific collaborating with the Tetris team to create an entirely new level of Stumble Guys. Integrating such a beloved experience into Stumble Guys will give players a bit of nostalgia and a whole lot of fun as they try to finish the course before Tetriminos fall into place," said Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely.

"This collaboration is truly a unique experience that blends the timeless appeal of Tetris with the lively, engaging environment of Stumble Guys," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This is more than just a merging of two fan-favorite games, but also a celebration of creativity and fun we believe players around the world will love. As we head into 2024, we're excited to announce our collaboration with Stumble Guys to kick off the Tetris brand's 40th anniversary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!