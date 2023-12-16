Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixile, Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale Launched Season 10 This Week

Maximum Games launched Season 10 for Super Animal Royale, complete with sox new breeds of Super Dragon for you to play with.

Article Summary Super Animal Royale Season 10 introduces six new Super Dragon breeds.

Dragon’s Loot Pass offers new fantasy-themed cosmetics and emotes.

CRISPRmas event features festive breeds and exclusive legacy items.

Game updates include improved UI, player experience, and new creatures.

Developer Pixile Studios and publisher Maximum Games launched a new season for Super Animal Royale this week with a ton of new content. The biggest addition to the game for the season is that six new breeds of Super Dragon are available for players to wreak havoc and strike a claim to be on top of the food chain. What's more, Super Animal World has its own event locked in as you can celebrate CRISPRmas right now, starting with the gift of a Super Icicle Deer. We have the finer details below as you can experience the new content now.

Super Animal Royale – Season 10

The Dragon's Loot Pass is a treasure trove of fantasy-themed cosmetics to earn, including sets like the Wizard and Ranger outfits, Penguin Palace Photo Booth scene, Coconut Canter emote and, of course, the adorable Mini Horse pet. Just… don't try to ride it into battle.

The Super Dragons arriveth to the fight and they hath brought guns. The long-awaited Super Dragon has been released to the Research Lab, with six distinct breeds including the Super Dragon, Super Orange Dragon, Super Forest Dragon, Super Superite Dragon, Super Ice Wyvern, and Super Black Wyvern.

This season's Starter Pack features the Super Fairy Skullcat, Fairy Armor, Fairy Sword melee weapon, and 600 SAW Tickets.

To celebrate Super Animal Royale's Early Access release half a decade ago, the coupon code "BIRTHDAY" gifts players the Pixile Anniversary Firework melee, Pixile Umbrella, Party Beads and Fifth Anniversary Cake Gravestone cosmetics. The new Piñata Donkey breed has also been added to the Research Lab to celebrate.

The jolliest, most genetically modified time of year is here: CRISPRmas. This year, the event will take place over the course of three weeks, with each week unlocking new challenges and rewards to complete, just like Howloween. The event features a total of three festive new Super Animal breeds, nine new cosmetic items to earn and 20 Legacy items to unlock with the Super Edition DLC. Snowmen have been built around Thomas' Tundra that you can smash, too.

Several improvements to the game's UI and player experience have been made, such as backend dynamic loading for item menus to speed up load times. Players can now find hamster balls and Giant Emus to ride around the pregame lobby, and bugs have been squashed.

