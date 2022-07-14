Survios & 20th Century Games Partner For New Aliens Title

20th Century Games and Survios announced this morning that the two companies will partner up on a brand new Aliens game. This brand new collaboration between the two will bring about what they're calling an "intense single-player, action-horror game" which will be set in the Alien universe. Plus, this game will be released across the board as it's being developed for PC, consoles, and VR. However, that's as fat as they wanted to get on revealing more about it for now, as they are looking to do the full presentation at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel, "ALIEN: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe".

That panel will be taking place on July 21st, 2022, from 2-3PM in Room 28DE. Whatever the game may be that they're coming out with, it's pretty clear they're not going back and revisiting anything from before the original movie or the main film itself, this is looking like an original story that will take place around or just after the sequel based simply on the logo they chose to go with for this game. Until the panel happens, we have a couple of quotes from the announcement below along with a link to the game's website here.

"When I joined Survios in 2020, it was to build bigger, more ambitious games, using the best entertainment franchises across console, PC, and VR platforms," said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. "Aliens is a distinct and terrifying world that fans love to be entrenched in, and it is perfect for Survios' proven expertise in creating immersive gaming experiences." "The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games," said Luigi Priore, Vice President ,Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games. "We're thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences."