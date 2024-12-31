Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bert Games, Surviving Skeleton Island

Surviving Skeleton Island Arrives in Early Access in Q1 2025

Surviving Skeleton Island will be coming to Steam in early 2025, as an Early Access version will give you a limited version of the title

Article Summary Surviving Skeleton Island enters Early Access in Q1 2025, offering a sneak peek into its expansive gameplay.

Explore a mysterious island, gather resources, and craft weapons to survive and uncover hidden secrets.

Build bases, tame pets, and interact with ghostly NPCs to complete quests and gain unique loot and skills.

Harness ancient magic and solve mysteries to escape and create your own destiny in this open-world adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Bert Games has confirmed that Surviving Skeleton Island will be released into Early Access sometime in Q1 2025. The game has been teased for over a year in different ways, including in the video above (the most recent one made by the team) from over 10 months ago. Now it looks like they're ready to give players a limited version of the game but have yet to confirm a release date for it. We have more info below as we now wait for them to stamp a date on it.

Surviving Skeleton Island

Surviving Skeleton Island is a fresh new 3rd person, 3D open-world sandbox survival game with RPG elements. You find yourself stranded on a mysterious, unknown island filled with unique dangers but also full of interesting resources and valuable treasures that can help you survive. Here, you need to forge your own destiny, where all your choices matter and can become the difference between life and death. Survive by exploring, hunting, gathering, fishing, cooking, and farming. Mine and gather resources, refine them, and craft them into useful tools, powerful unique weapons, and makeshift clothes and armor. You need to explore over 12 unique biomes, find hidden dungeons, and kill powerful bosses, to get unique loot items and uncover the truth behind the mysteries of the island and reasons for your amnesia.

Meet interesting ghostly characters that give you quests and rare items. As your experience and skills develop you are able to build more legendary weapons, armor, structures, bases and even brew your own potions and enchant your weapons. Maybe can can find and trade with the mysterious ghost maidens of Skeleton Island, to sell your loot and buy epic items. Tame pets to help you sniff out treasures and help you in combat. Mount horses and other animals to speed up traveling. Figure out how to build rafts, boats, and mystical flying machines to travel to nearby resource-rich islands and hopefully escape Skeleton Island forever. Maybe you can even figure out how to harness ancient magics and unlock magical abilities and weapons?

Build and protect your base. Preparation is crucial to survival. Protect your items, and be careful of the night. Expand your skills and abilities to thrive and become the ultimate ruler of the island. Meet mysterious undead characters on the island, solve their quests, and discover clues to your past. Maybe you can figure out how to escape this island and return to your previous island. In this game, the choices are yours. You can do what you want and become what you want as you create your own story and destiny. The sky is the limit. As long as you are able to Survive Skeleton Island.

