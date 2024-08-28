Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Reveals Open Network Test

Bandai Namco will be holding an Open Network Test for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, set to run three times in September

Article Summary Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Open Network Test set for September, offering three different sessions.

Experience epic 20-player raids with characters like Kirito, Asuna, Agil, and more in the virtual world.

Play as one of nine beloved characters, each with unique roles like Fighter, Tank, Rogue, Mage, Ranger, and Support.

A new original story mode lets players from different SAO arcs interact and fight bosses in co-op action.

Bandai Namco confirmed this morning that Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will be holding an Open Network Test for people to try out the game. The tests will be conducted between September 20-21, three different times, all of which will give the devs a chance to shake down certain aspects while you get to play the game. We have more details about the testing below.

Open Network Test

The Open Network Test lets players explore the virtual world and engage in epic 20-player raids against unique and vicious enemies such as The Skull Reaper and Sword Golem, all while stepping into the roles of their beloved characters. During the Open Network Test, players can choose from nine of the 21 beloved characters from the full roster depending on the party's needs:

FIGHTER – Kirito and Asuna who are versatile with their well-balanced DPS abilities

Kirito and Asuna who are versatile with their well-balanced DPS abilities TANK – Agil who specializes in provocation skills to attract enemies and shield their allies

Agil who specializes in provocation skills to attract enemies and shield their allies ROGUE – Argo and LLENN who use their offensive prowess and agility to disrupt and confuse foes

Argo and LLENN who use their offensive prowess and agility to disrupt and confuse foes MAGE – Oberon who creates battlefield anomalies through various disruptive spells

Oberon who creates battlefield anomalies through various disruptive spells RANGER – Sinon and Fukaziroh who excel in long-range attacks

Sinon and Fukaziroh who excel in long-range attacks SUPPORT – Leafa who provides magical buffs and healing to aid her team

The Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream ONT sessions are scheduled as follows:

Friday, September 20, 7 p.m. PDT – Saturday, September 21, 7 p.m. PDT: ONT available

Saturday, September 21, 7 p.m. PDT – Saturday, September 21, 11 p.m.: 4-hour Maintenance; ONT unavailable

Saturday, September 21, 11 p.m. PDT – Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. PDT: ONT available

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

