Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Reveals October Release Date Bandai Namco confirmed they will be releasing Sword Art Online: Last Recollection this October for PC and consoles.

Bandai Namco officially revealed a release date for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, as the game will be coming out this October. In case you haven't seen anything for this one yet, the game takes on the franchise in a spin-off storyline in which you explore what would have happened if the characters did not meet their demise. You'll need to unmask the Dark Knight and fight for survival against the forces of the Dark Territory. The game will officially be released on October 6th, 2023, for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

"The end is approaching for the Underworld, a virtual reality created to further the development the supreme AI known as A.L.I.C.E. The Underworld War pits the Human Realm against the Dark Territory in a fight for their lives. Amidst the chaos, a mysterious dark knight flies in from the Dark Territory with a young girl. Is she the key to a bright future, or will she seal everyone's tragic fate? If Kirito were present… If Eugeo were alive… In this virtual world that is near its end, experience a new story of life that has never been told before."

"The newest installment of the Sword Art Online video game series comes to next-gen consoles with a cast featuring characters from previous SAO anime. In this action RPG, players take on the role of Kirito, the main character from the Sword Art Online anime, and adventure with his friends in order to save the virtual Underworld, where the end is imminent. This is the culmination of the SAO game series, featuring high-speed battles, MMO-like multiplayer, over 40 playable characters, and the largest number of unique endings. The game boasts a brand new, original storyline that explores what would have happened if Kirito, Eugeo, and their allies didn't meet their tragic end in The War of the Underworld."