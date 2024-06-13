Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Of Convallaria, XD

Sword Of Convallaria Reveals Launch Date For PC & Mobile

Sword of Convallaria has an officiial release date and a new trailer, as the game arrives for PC via Steam and mobile devices in July.

Article Summary Launch date set for Sword Of Convallaria on PC and mobile on July 31, 2024.

Tactical RPG with strategic grid-based battles and terrain effects.

Player decisions shape the narrative in a 120-hour single-player experience.

Features music by Hitoshi Sakimoto and voices by top Japanese actors.

Indie game developer and publisher XD has revealed the official release date for their upcoming tactical JRPG game, Sword Of Convallaria. If you haven't seen the game yet, this story will bring you a classic tale of political unrest in the middle of a war-torn nation known as Iria. It will be up to you and your group of adventurers to change the destiny of your own lives and the nation as a whole through a pixel art old-school title. Enjoy the latest trailer and more info below as the game arrives on July 31, 2024, for PC via Steam and mobile devices.

Sword Of Convallaria

Build a formidable team of allies with unique abilities to engage in strategic grid-based battles against rival factions. The game's intricate combat system empowers you to meticulously strategize and unleash devastating attacks to conquer an eclectic range of adversaries encountered throughout your journey. Offering true tactical gameplay, it features grid-based combat across varied obstacles and terrains, requiring you to use every battlefield detail to your advantage. Terrain differences like cliffs and boulders create buffs and debuffs, enriching your tactical options. You can lure enemies into a line and roll stones over them or knock strong enemies into water or off the map for instant terrain kills.

Sword of Convallaria's profound storyline, driven by player agency, unfolds based on your decisions, with the narrative changing depending on your choices and achievements, shaping the destiny of Iria. The developers promise a rich storyline with 120 hours of single-player gameplay. Recruit and train a roster of unique companions at the tavern, build their equipment at the forge, improve their stats in the training field, and lead your custom-built mercenary group into legendary quests with different factions. Sword of Convallaria boasts a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by legendary video game music producer Hitoshi Sakimoto, renowned for his work on beloved titles like Final Fantasy Tactics and Valkyria Chronicles. Additionally, the game features a star-studded voice cast, including Kazuhiko Inoue, Aoi Yūki, and Takuya Eguchi, who bring the characters of Iria to life with their captivating performances.

