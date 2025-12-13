Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kluge Interactive, Synth Riders

Synth Riders Drops the Overdrive Ahead Of Nintendo Switch Launch

Synth Riders has been given a proper release date for the Nintendo Switch, as they dropped the word Overdrive off this version

Article Summary Synth Riders drops "Overdrive" name for its Nintendo Switch release, set for December 15, 2025.

Built for Switch, the game features local 4-player multiplayer, revamped gameplay, and campaign mode.

Soundtrack includes tracks from Queen, Sia, Charli XCX, David Guetta, and more iconic artists.

Enjoy three difficulty levels, customizable avatars, and exclusive DLC packs like Gorillaz and Monstercat.

Developer and publisher Kluge Interactive have made a name change for the Switch version of Synth Riders, along with news of the release date. First up, as you can see, the team dropped the word Overdrive off the end of the title, making it more uniform with the other platforms where the game is on so there's no confusion. Second, the game has its release date, as it will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on December 15, 2025.

Synth Riders

Synth Riders is built from the ground up specifically for Nintendo Switch players. This all-new game introduces completely reimagined gameplay designed for handheld and TV play, featuring up to 4-player local multiplayer in both competitive versus and couch co-op modes. With up to 64 diverse tracks spanning synthwave to modern pop, plus a full campaign mode complete with an epic boss fight, Synth Riders offers an experience tailored to all skill levels with three difficulty settings, ensuring everyone can jump in and play.

In Synth Riders, players become a Synth Rider in an adrenaline-fueled musical battleground where every beat matters. Race against time to stop the ruthless Xander from seizing control of the metropolis while smashing shapes, riding rails, and performing epic hoverboard air stunts with high precision and rhythm to an electrifying soundtrack. Additional well-known artists will be unveiled in the coming months.

Diverse Musical Arsenal: The game features music tracks from renowned artists, including Jack Harlow, Queen, Sia, Charli XCX, David Guetta and One Republic, Artemas, Wham!, Dance with the Dead, Sunset Neon, and Starcadian, with each song offering unique challenges to master.

The game features music tracks from renowned artists, including Jack Harlow, Queen, Sia, Charli XCX, David Guetta and One Republic, Artemas, Wham!, Dance with the Dead, Sunset Neon, and Starcadian, with each song offering unique challenges to master. Multiplayer Magic: Whether competing head-to-head in versus mode or working together in couch co-op, Synth Riders supports up to four players locally. Let the rhythm move you in whatever mode you choose!

Whether competing head-to-head in versus mode or working together in couch co-op, supports up to four players locally. Let the rhythm move you in whatever mode you choose! High-Stakes Story Mode: The fate of the city is in your hands! Race against time to stop ruthless AI from seizing control in this adrenaline-fueled musical battleground. Can you defeat XANDER?

The fate of the city is in your hands! Race against time to stop ruthless AI from seizing control in this adrenaline-fueled musical battleground. Can you defeat XANDER? Accessible Gameplay: With three difficulty levels, Synth Riders is easy to pick up and play, welcoming both rhythm game veterans and newcomers to join the beat.

With three difficulty levels, is easy to pick up and play, welcoming both rhythm game veterans and newcomers to join the beat. Customization Options: Players can ride the rails in style with three different avatars, plus various outfits and accessories to personalize their Synth Rider.

Players can ride the rails in style with three different avatars, plus various outfits and accessories to personalize their Synth Rider. The Party Doesn't Stop: Players can dive deeper with exclusive DLC artist packs featuring Gorillaz, Monster Cat, Synthwaves 3, and others bringing additional beats and movements to the experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!