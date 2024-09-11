Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Fearless: Year of Shadow, sonic team, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Takashi Iizuka

Takashi Iizuka Talks Shadow The Hedgehog In New Interview

SEGA has a brand new interview available with Takashi Iizuka, as they discuss Shadow The Hedgehog across a few different titles

SEGA posted a new interview this week with Sonic Team Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka, as he discussed all things Shadow The Hedgehog. Iizika goes over a number of topics in the interview, including the work being done with Sonic Team's Fearless: Year of Shadow campaign, as well as the upcoming game Sonic X Shadow Generations, as well as the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3, set to be released this December. Enjoy the interview above!

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in Sonic X Shadow Generations, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he's known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow's history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. Sonic X Shadow Generations also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed Sonic Generations, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

In this new standalone campaign, Shadow's nemesis, Black Doom, has reemerged and threatens to take over the world once again. Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock new dark powers to save the world. Shadow Evolved: Harness Shadow's new Doom Powers to battle hordes of enemies and tackle platforming challenges like never before. Surf on water, fly over obstacles, and stop time with the return of Chaos Control!

Relive signature levels from Shadow's previous adventures and accelerate through mind-bending stages in both 3D and 2D, warped by Black Doom's influence as Shadow works to piece together the timeline and thwart his evil plans. Explore the New White Space: Stretch your legs in an all-new hub world inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers. As Shadow gains new powers, he can explore further and uncover the secrets hidden throughout!

Past meets present in Sonic Generations! When Dr. Eggman teams up with his past self and the mysterious Time Eater to erase their past defeats and rewrite history, they scatter Sonic and his friends across space and time. Now, Modern and Classic Sonic will have to team up to defeat this dastardly trio and restore their timeline to normal! The Best of Both Worlds, Remastered: Spin dash through a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D versions of iconic stages from past Sonic games, now with updated visuals and reworked cinematics.

Spin dash through a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D versions of iconic stages from past Sonic games, now with updated visuals and reworked cinematics. More Collectibles, Bonus Content, and More: Rescue Chao hiding in every level, rack up the highest pinball score in the Casino Nights Zone, and check out the museum for behind-the-scenes art, music, and more!

