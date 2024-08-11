Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Christophe Galati, Deneos, Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets

Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets Releases Updated Free Demo

Check out the latest free demo for Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets on Steam right now, as the game has been fully crowdfunded

Article Summary Try the updated demo of Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets on Steam, inspired by Game Boy Advance classics.

The game, by developer Christophe Galati and publisher Deneos, surpassed its crowdfunding goal by 220%.

Play as six unique characters with special abilities and train magical Octopuses to aid in battles and puzzles.

Explore a vast world, uncover the Shadow War mysteries, and restore balance in this action-packed RPG adventure.

Indie game developer Christophe Galati and publisher Deneos have released an updated demo for their latest game, Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets. The game has been running a crowdfunding campaign and recently revealed it scored 220% of its funding, so it's basically a matter of time before we get a release date. In the meantime, the devs gave players an updated free demo on Steam, showing off the Game Boy Advance-inspired gameplay. Enjoy the updated trailer above.

Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets

Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets is an indie Action RPG made as a tribute to the Game Boy Advance era of gaming. A spiritual successor to Save me Mr Tako, play in a world where Octopuses were erased from history. Following centuries of peace after the last war between Octopuses and Humans, the world must now face the secrets of its past. Wild animals are slowly disappearing, tensions between countries are brewing following the rise of the mysterious Temple of the Order, and shadow voids are appearing across the lands.

Play as six different characters, each with their own unique abilities and Symbiosis power. Discover their individual stories and the traumas they must overcome to make a positive change in the world.

Befriend and train magical Octopuses, the heroes of the past! Teach them spells that can aid in battle or help solve puzzles while exploring the world.

Strategize in real-time combat and fight the shadow monsters plaguing the land. Swap between different characters to adapt to enemies, gain the upper hand, and keep ahead of the swarm with new equipment.

Explore a vast, troubled world and learn the secrets of its past as you travel across the land. Discover the truth of the Shadow War and meet memorable characters in a great adventure to restore light to the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!