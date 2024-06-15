Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Tapple After Dark

Tapple After Dark Released As Target Board Game Exclusive

Tapple After Dark brings out a different side to the word game, as this new Target-exclsuive tabletop title is available now.

The Op Games have revealed a brand new version of Tapple that will be exclusive to Target, as Tapple After Dark hits the shelves this week. The game still takes on many of the characteristics of the main games and the spinoff titles, only this time around, they give things a bit of an adult spin with 18+ topics and gameplay designed to create new memorable moments during late-night gatherings and parties. The game is going for $22 as we have more info about it below.

Tapple After Dark

The original Tapple has taken social media by storm with millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube! The newest iteration takes the beloved gameplay and infuses it with a new level of excitement, making it perfect for adult game nights, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and any occasion where the mood is lively and the energy is high. Whether a wild night out with friends or a cozy evening with loved ones, Tapple After Dark promises to deliver unforgettable moments and uproarious laughter. Players will experience the ultimate party game, which guarantees to keep the fun going long after the sun goes down. Players can look forward to many of the game features including:

Adult-Oriented Themes: From risqué prompts to hilariously inappropriate questions, Tapple After Dark keeps the fun rolling with content tailored for mature audiences.

From risqué prompts to hilariously inappropriate questions, Tapple After Dark keeps the fun rolling with content tailored for mature audiences. Quick-Paced Gameplay: With each round lasting just 10 seconds, the pressure is on to think fast and come up with the most outrageous answers before time runs out.

With each round lasting just 10 seconds, the pressure is on to think fast and come up with the most outrageous answers before time runs out. Endless Replayability: With over 130 categories to play, Tapple After Dark promises endless entertainment that keeps players returning for more.

"We're happy to continue the legacy of the Tapple game franchise with our latest After Dark iteration," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "We know that this will encourage players to let loose and unleash their creativity in a way perfect for late-night revelry."

