Team Liquid Announces National Esports Scouting Combine

National esports organization Team Liquid has announced a new competition as they will be holding an esports combine to find new stars. The copmpetition will be called The Next Wave, and filmed to be turned into a five episode series which will culminate in someone being crowned the winner. This is the first time the team will open their doors to the public in an effort to find new talent, as they will hold this with their presenting partner Coinbase, as well as being supporting partners Aim Lab, HyperX, IMC Trading, Kingston, Mike & Ike, and Secretlab. You can read more about it below, and if you think you have what it takes, you can apply here by May 6th, 2022.

Historically, opportunities to prove professional credibility and translate that into a career have never been easy or accessible to the common gamer. Likewise, Coinbase believes that everyone deserves access to financial services that can help empower them to create a better life for themselves and their families, which makes them a perfect fit as a presenting partner. Open to First Person Shooter (FPS) amateurs, professionals and content creators , this multi-week competition will put them to the test through dynamic challenges across core skills such as teamwork, performance under pressure and creative ability.

With incredibly high stakes, open submissions that include an initial Aim Lab task, will be narrowed down to a group of 6 worthy finalists to compete in the show. This elite group will continue on to navigate a series of tough eliminations overseen by a panel of expert judges from within and beyond the Team Liquid network. Ultimately, the competitors will be whittled down to identify The Next Wave winner, earning a coveted contract with Team Liquid, a $25,000 cash prize and a partner prize package. For game skill challenges, Aim Lab has developed a series of tests and head-to-head scenarios to pit competitors across several FPS related skills including tracking, flicking, target selection and others. Top performers throughout the different challenges will then be named the day's advantageous Mike & Ike MVP.

The first four pre-taped episodes are set to premier on Twitch with video on demand available on YouTube. The finale will be presented live on Twitch as the world watches Team Liquid reveal their winner.