The "A Day Off Twitch" Protest Movement Is Today

Today, a lot of your favorite Twitch streamers will not be streaming as they will be protesting in solidarity against hate raids on the platform. In case you haven't been on Twitch lately, one of the biggest harassment tools trolls have been using lately is going into individual streams with multiple accounts and spam botting messages throughout their chat. What's more, the messages have been of racially charged content, and while they are primarily targeting streamers of color, the spam has passed into so many other feeds that it's become rampant. Twitch has a policy against hate speech and responded to recent criticism about their part to stamp it out. But it appears they are still trying to find ways to contain it as the spam has still been happening.

As an act of protest, several streamers started the movement to take an entire day off of twitch in solidarity for this. The protest, taking place today is being organized by Rek It Raven, LuciaEverBlack, and Shineypen. The hashtag #ADayOffTwitch has been trending for nearly two weeks now as more and more high-profile streamers will be taking the day off or blacking out their streams and content in protest. And for those of you who are not streamers and are simply viewers, you are encouraged not to go view any content on the platform for the entire day it is happening. As of this morning, there isn't a known number of people who will be participating, But based on Twitter traffic alone, if you count the number of people who have been sharing it and agreeing to take part, it looks like it may be in the thousands ranging from average streamers all the way to famous partnered names across the globe.

It should be noted that there are streamers on Twitch who are unable to participate as they are bound to contracts and other obligations that will have them broadcasting so they're not breaking deals. Many of whom have said they will be dedicating their streams to talking about racism and hate, and what's going on with these attacks on the platform to raise awareness while they are required to be on the air. More than likely, in the cases of people who are doing promotional streams, they'll only be on for the hours they're required to be there and will immediately sign off.