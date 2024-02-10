Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Infinite Lagrange

The Beacon Festival Event Has Returned To Infinite Lagrange

NetEase Games launched a new event in Infinite Lagrange this week as the Beacon Festival has returned with new content to play.

Article Summary NetEase Games revives Beacon Festival in Infinite Lagrange with new 2024 content.

Introducing a new UAV Carrier with innovative coordinated wingman operations.

Colorful events and shows offer up to 3000+ Proxima Coins and exclusive rewards.

Beacon Marketplace auction features rare items, including premium liveries.

NetEase Games launched a brand new event this week for Infinite Lagrange, as they have brought back the Beacon Festival for 2024. The theme of this year's event is Galaxy Reformation, as the in-game universe will be paying tribute to the brave Explorers who followed the light of the Beacons ages ago to discover the mysteries of the galaxy. Explorers of the Lagrange Network will gather at Antonas for the celebration, which is where the content comes into play with the addition of a new UAV Carrier that will give you a new option for coordinated wingman operations. We have more info about the event below, as it's now live.

Infinite Lagrange – 2024 Beacon Festival

The most significant addition to Infinite Lagrange during the next Beacon Festival is the new UAV Carrier – a vessel designed by Jupiter Industries with a cutting-edge UAV system. The vessels stored in its hangar possess UAV, allowing for coordinated wingman operations that increase the combat efficiency of small aircraft groups. Along with its ship storing capacity, the UAV Carrier possesses powerful weapon platforms, allowing it to assist the fleet in combat, striking from afar with projectiles. These elements combined make the UAV Carrier a ship with a ton of utility, especially in combat – a ship that will benefit all Explorers who possess one.

There will be many colorful shows and events to experience during the Beacon Festival. These include the UAV Plasma Show (where Explorers can earn up to 2024 Proxima Coins), Sightseeing Routes, Shuttle Through Antontas, and Gravity Detection Operation. Experiencing these events can earn you up to 3000+ Proxima Coins, along with limited-time rewards, including emblems and Cosmetic Points. Those looking to purchase rare loot during the Beacon Festival will get their chance, thanks to the Beacon Marketplace, which will act as a special loot auction. During this auction, Infinite Lagrange Explorers will have access to a wide range of items, including weapon techs, technical blueprints, and exclusive premium liveries, so long as they can outbid their competition. The Beacon Marketplace will also introduce the Celebration Pass and several event-exclusive packs containing gifts like the Dynamic Emblem "In the Name of the Stars," Solar Whale Premium Livery "Flickering Beacon," and more. We welcome all Explorers to bid on valuable items and seek rare rewards in the Beacon Marketplace.

