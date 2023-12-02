Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

The Complete List Of INDIE Live Expo 2023 Awards Winners

INDIE Live Expo has released the full list of winners for their annual awards show, honoring the top games and more for 2023.

Article Summary INDIE Live Expo 2023 announces winners, honoring standout indie games.

"Viewfinder" sweeps awards, securing the Grand Prize and two others.

Other winners include "Blasphemous 2" and "Venba" for game feel and cultural representation.

Event acknowledges sponsors, media partners, and the expert voting panel.

Organizers behind INDIE Live Expo Winter 2023 have released the full list of winners for this year's awards, highlighting the best in indie gaming. The awards were decided by a panel of gaming experts and outlets (of which Bleeding Cool was a part) to decide who was among the best of the best. We have the full list for you here and a couple statements from the company below.

INDIE Live Expo 2023 Award Winners

"INDIE Live Expo would like to thank our various sponsors such as Cygames, Preferred Networks, Keen Games, Stromatosoft Inc., WSS playground, 213℉, Aniplex, Freedom Games, PLAYISM, Whisper Games, ID@Xbox, Alliance Arts, INTI CREATES, Kagura Games, G-MODE, Happinet, room6, GYAAR Studio and Swaps4, as well as media partners Anime News Network, BaziCenter, Bleeding Cool, CGMagazine, Console Creatures, Couch Soup, Drops de Jogos, Final Weapon, Gematsu, Pizza Fria, PlayGround, Sportskeeda, and Techie Overload."

"INDIE Live Expo extends a special thanks to this year's voting panel, including 3DJuegos, Anime News Network, BaziCenter, Bleeding Cool, CGMagazine, Console Creatures, Couch Soup, Cubiq, Drops de Jogos, Final Weapon, Fox News, GameStar, GamesVillage, Gaming Nexus, Gematsu, Gfinity Esports, GLHF, Pizza Fria, RPGFan, PlayGround, Sportskeeda, Techie Overload, TechRaptor, TrueAchievements, Zone of Games, Aron Garst, Ethan Anderson, Jason Fanelli, Jennifer Allen and Lewis Packwood."

