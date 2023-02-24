The Complete List Of The 26th Annual D.I.C.E Awards Winners We have the complete rundown of all of the winners from the 2023 edition of the D.I.C.E Awards, with two major games taking most of the show.

Last night, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) hosted the 26th Annual D.I.C.E Awards in Las Vegas, and we have the full set of winners from the event. For the most part, the night was pretty predictable as you could have just invited Bandai Namco and Santa Monica Studio for half the categories, and you would have been fine. Elden Ring took top honors with Game of the Year, as they ended up taking five in total. The biggest winner of the night was God of War Ragnarök, which walked away with seven. Those two games combined took more than half of the non-honorary awards for the show. We got the full list for you below, and congratulations to everyone who took home an award.

D.I.C.E Awards Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War Ragnarök – Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Elden Ring

Action Game of the Year: Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year: God of War Ragnarök

Family Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Fighting Game of the Year: MultiVersus

Racing Game of the Year: Gran Turismo 7

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Sports Game of the Year: OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dwarf Fortress

Online Game of the Year: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Red Matter 2

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Red Matter 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Tunic

Mobile Game of the Year: Marvel Snap