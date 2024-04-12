Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender, Avatar: Elements

Avatar: Elements Comes To Fortnite In New Crossover Event

Fortnite has a new crossover event for you to play right now, as players can experience the new Avatar: Elements event today.

Article Summary Fortnite introduces Avatar: Elements event, running until May 3 with unique quests.

Complete Elements Quests to master waterbending, earthbending, firebending, airbending.

Unlock Avatar rewards including outfits and Appa Glider in the Elements Pass.

New Avatar character outfits and LEGO Styles added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Epic Games has a new crossover event in Fortnite right now, as Avatar: The Last Airbender makes its way into the game for Avatar: Elements. Starting today and running all the way until May 3, players will be able to practice waterbending, earthbending, firebending, and airbending in the game. You'll need to master these elements to complete the Elements Quests, which will unlock Avatar: The Last Airbender rewards in the Elements Pass. There's more info about the content below and more details on their latest blog, as we wish you luck in bending!

Fortnite x Avatar: Elements

ELEMENTS QUESTS: Build up Chi by completing Elements Quests – split into six phases, each based on a different Chakra – to unlock more and more in-game rewards from the Elements Pass. To "unblock" each Chakra, you'll need to complete at least four Quests from that phase. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider!

Build up Chi by completing Elements Quests – split into six phases, each based on a different Chakra – to unlock more and more in-game rewards from the Elements Pass. To "unblock" each Chakra, you'll need to complete at least four Quests from that phase. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider! THE ELEMENTS PASS: Progress through the Free Reward Track in the ElementsPass to unlock the My Cabbages! Emote, Four Elements Banner Back Bling, Sokka's Space Sword Pickaxe, and more! Purchasing the Premium Reward Track automatically unlocks the Aang Outfit and grants extra rewards – including Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, Momo Messenger Back Bling, Elemental Cycle Spray, and Avatar State Aang Outfit – without additional Quests. Both the Aang Outfit and the Avatar State Aang Outfit have a Fortnite and LEGO Style!

Progress through the Free Reward Track in the ElementsPass to unlock the My Cabbages! Emote, Four Elements Banner Back Bling, Sokka's Space Sword Pickaxe, and more! Purchasing the Premium Reward Track automatically unlocks the Aang Outfit and grants extra rewards – including Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, Momo Messenger Back Bling, Elemental Cycle Spray, and Avatar State Aang Outfit – without additional Quests. Both the Aang Outfit and the Avatar State Aang Outfit have a Fortnite and LEGO Style! MASTER THE ELEMENTS: Visit water, earth, fire, and air shrines across the Island and open their Bending Scroll Container to wield that shrine's associated bending technique! You can also pick up each technique from the ground or Chests. To accommodate the new bending techniques, Olympian Powers have been vaulted until the end of Elements.

Visit water, earth, fire, and air shrines across the Island and open their Bending Scroll Container to wield that shrine's associated bending technique! You can also pick up each technique from the ground or Chests. To accommodate the new bending techniques, Olympian Powers have been vaulted until the end of Elements. ITEM SHOP: The Toph Beifong, Zuko, and Katara Outfits entered the Shop a few days ago, where they'll be available 'til the end of Elements! All three Outfits have LEGO Styles composed of the "elements" of bricks.

