Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball Launches On Pinball M

Another franchise arrives on Pinball M as we now have a table dedicated to the classic horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Developer and publisher Zen Studios has released a new franchise table for Pinball M, as players can get their hands on Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball. The team has created a table that attempts to encapsulate the terror of the film as you take on the role of Leatherface, hunting down your captured prey as they try to escape the farm. We have more details and a quote about the game for you below, and a new trailer above, as the table is now live.

Pinball M – Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball

Put on the mask and rev the chainsaw – Leatherface returns to slaughter in pinball form! Aim your shots and use all your skills to take out your victims in one of the most brutal pinball tables ever created. Play as Leatherface and terrorize new arrivals who dare come into your town. Following the harrowing events of the hit 2022 film, you can rev the chainsaw and have a bloodbath on the bus, or sneak up on your unsuspecting victims by shooting the correct targets. Maim and massacre all survivors and reach the Wizard Mode – let no one escape!

"The brutal and unnerving legacy of Leatherface comes to life once again in pinball form," said Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios. "Designer Zoltan Vari did not hold back at all. Players can expect a brutal, bloody, and maniacal table worthy of joining Pinball M."

