Dead By Daylight Is Adding Three New Crypt TV-Inspired Outfits
Behaviour Interactive and Crypt TV have come together to add three now killer outfits to Dead By Daylight inspired by the company. All three of these look absolutely terrifying as they have given The Hag, The Huntress, and The Doctor truly gruesome and horrifying looks, all of which take from three different characters from CTV. All three outfits are available right now in the DBD shop for purchase, but you can only buy them, there's no way to earn or unlock them. You can read about all three outfits below along with quotes from both companies (including one from Eli Roth) about this cool new crossover.
The Huntress as The Mordeo
The Mordeo are a race of demons that are created when humans resort to cannibalism in a special section of the woods. Let the Huntress transform into a mythical demoness thanks to this legendary set which features the Skull of Flesh-Eaters Head, the Queen's Shroud and a very special weapon, Insatiable Hunger, dipped into her enemies' blood.
The Doctor as The Look-See
The Look-See is an entity that preys on those unable to move on from their grief. Transform The Doctor into The Look-See with a legendary outfit that includes The Sinister Grin Head, a humanoid face devoid of any features let alone a twisted and corrupted grin, The Dark Suit, a shredded version of a clean-cut blazer and shirt and a terrifying new weapon: The Chance Wrench.
The Hag as The Birch Witch
The Birch is Crypt TV's most popular character to date and the main protagonist of the hit Facebook Watch series of the same name. The Birch, is a sentient tree, a vengeful protector of those with love in their hearts. Dress The Hag in this mix-and-match outfit, comprised of the Knotted Crown, damp soil and roots sprung from the ground, Bark Crust, a body made of bark and her weapon: the Gnarled Talon.
"Dead By Daylight is a labor of love, an homage to horror written by a bunch of passionate fans. We found the exact same thing at Crypt TV," says Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead By Daylight. "The characters they created are so wonderful and upsetting, it was a perfect fit for the realm of the Entity. I know our fans will go crazy for the new collection CryptTV has brought to us."
"Crypt's IP has grown successfully into TV, and now seeing those characters expand into Dead By Daylight, one of horror's biggest video games, is very exciting, says Jason Blum,
Crypt TV investor. "Dead By Daylight and Crypt have passionate fans, and I'm sure the community is going to love playing as The Birch, Look-See & The Mordeo."
"Crypt fans have been asking for our characters to be featured in Dead By Daylight in the comment section for years which makes this Crypt x Dead By Daylight collection so rewarding," mentions Eli Roth, founder of Crypt TV. "Dead By Daylight has inspired millions of players and has some of the best horror crossovers in all of gaming. We can't wait to see the reaction of Crypt fans and Dead By Daylight fans and for these two communities to come together."