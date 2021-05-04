Dead By Daylight Is Adding Three New Crypt TV-Inspired Outfits

The Huntress as The Mordeo

The Mordeo are a race of demons that are created when humans resort to cannibalism in a special section of the woods. Let the Huntress transform into a mythical demoness thanks to this legendary set which features the Skull of Flesh-Eaters Head, the Queen's Shroud and a very special weapon, Insatiable Hunger, dipped into her enemies' blood.

The Doctor as The Look-See

The Look-See is an entity that preys on those unable to move on from their grief. Transform The Doctor into The Look-See with a legendary outfit that includes The Sinister Grin Head, a humanoid face devoid of any features let alone a twisted and corrupted grin, The Dark Suit, a shredded version of a clean-cut blazer and shirt and a terrifying new weapon: The Chance Wrench.

The Hag as The Birch Witch

The Birch is Crypt TV's most popular character to date and the main protagonist of the hit Facebook Watch series of the same name. The Birch, is a sentient tree, a vengeful protector of those with love in their hearts. Dress The Hag in this mix-and-match outfit, comprised of the Knotted Crown, damp soil and roots sprung from the ground, Bark Crust, a body made of bark and her weapon: the Gnarled Talon.