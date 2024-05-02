Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Gets Two King Of Fighters Characters

Seven Knights Idle Adventure adds both Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui in a new crossover event with The King Of Fighters '98.

Article Summary Netmarble brings KOF '98's Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui to Seven Knights Idle Adventure.

The legendary duo arrives as melee fighters with skills that amplify critical hits and burns.

Special events and higher summoning rates for KOF characters available until May 29th.

Update also features new stages and the introduction of Legendary Hero Iris to the roster.

Netmarble has a new crossover event happening now in Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as two characters from The King Of Fighters have arrived. Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui have been added to the game as a pair of, shockingly, melee fighters who can bring the heat in a hurry. We have more details about their inclusion to the game as the content is now live.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure x KOF '98

As part of the update, Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui from The King Of Fighters '98 have been added as playable heroes. Kyo Kusanagi is a melee-type Legendary hero who has an active skill that increases his critical hit rate as he deals damage to enemies. Damage is amplified if the target is burned during a critical hit by Kyo while increasing his allies' attack points. Mai Shiranui is another melee-type Legendary hero who decreases the Evasion stat of multiple enemies and grants the Burn debuff. Her active skill increases her critical hit rate when dealing damage to her enemies. Players will have the opportunity to obtain Mai Shiranui through The King Of Fighters '98 Collab Challenger Pass through May 29. To celebrate this collaboration with The King Of Fighters '98, Seven Knights Idle Adventure will feature multiple events available through May 29:

The King Of Fighters '98 Collab Special Rate Up Event: Players have a higher chance to summon The King Of Fighters '98 Collab Heroes.

Players have a higher chance to summon The King Of Fighters '98 Collab Heroes. The King Of Fighters '98 Collab Special Check-in Event: Acquire the Collab Heroes by simply logging into the game during the event period. Checking in on Day 1 provides players with Mai Shiranui and on Day 4 with Kyo Kusanagi. Collab Hero Selection Tickets will be offered for players who log in on Day 7, 10, and 14.

Starting today, players can experience additional new content, including the introduction of Stages 14,401 to 15,200 and the debut of the new Legendary Hero Iris.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!